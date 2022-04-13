Erik Ten Hag is on the Brink of Being Confirmed as Manchester United Manager
Erik Ten Hag is now reportedly on the brink of being confirmed as the new Manchester United manager following the process of appointment according to a reliable journalist.
United are now closing in on the final details that will see Ten Hag take over as permanent boss this summer after a long process of appointment.
Ten Hag has been one of the leading candidates for the job and now the United hierarchy have finally made their decision.
It’s being reported that there is a full verbal agreement in place between United and Ten Hag for the Dutchman to become United’s new boss.
According to Fabrizio Romano there is just the agreement with Ajax and decisions on coaching staff needed to be reached for a done deal.
Ten Hag has outlined a number of people he’d like on his coaching team including his current assistant manager.
A deal completion is imminent with United supporters potentially receiving the official word soon, when both clubs are happy to make the announcement.
