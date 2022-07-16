Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Issues Injury Update On David De Gea & Raphael Varane Ahead Of Next Manchester United Tour Match

Erik Ten Hag has issued an important update regarding two key Manchester United players who have picked up reported injuries in the past two tour games.

David De Gea and Raphael Varane both missed Friday’s game against Melbourne Victory as the pair were dealing with injury struggles suffered during the week. 

De Gea played the first half of Tuesday’s game against Liverpool, however despite coming back on for the second half, the goalkeeper was taken off due to an injury picked up during the second 45.

Varane also did not feature on Friday following a knock picked up before the game, meaning he sat out of the game in which United were 4-1 winners. 

Varane

Pre season is all about fitness levels and rushing players returns following knocks can be a bad decision in the long term future. 

Dealing with injuries in pre season is evidently better than having to deal with any knocks or injury blows come the first games of the season. 

Erik Ten Hag has issued an update regarding the possibility of either player being fit for Tuesday’s game against Crystal Palace.

“David, you saw against Liverpool, he fell out [injured] but he trains already and is back on the training pitch," the boss told journalists Down Under. "So no big worry.

"Rapha is also training but, yeah, something small, and I expect him back on the training pitch."

Ten Hag said when speaking to United’s media. Both players could be in contention for Tuesday’s game. 

de gea
