Erik Ten Hag Joined On Punishment - Yesterday Manchester United Ran More Than Liverpool

According to reports, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag would have joined the squad on their punishment after the Brentford loss in London.

The Dutchman forced his players to run 13.9 km precisely on the squad's day off following the defeat at Brentford's hands.

A curious fact recently came to light: Erik Ten Hag joined his players in their punishment, which ended up in a surprising victory for the Red Devils against Liverpool on Monday night.

Erik Ten Hag and Klopp

After finding out that his players ran 13.8km less than Brenford's Erik Ten Hag got mad and forced the squad to report for training on their day off.

However, Ten Hag ran beside his players despite the hot weather of 33 degrees outside and showed them that he would also take the blame for the humiliating defeat.

The 52-year-old was claimed to end up very tired as a result of his physical effort from the extensive run experience, nevertheless, his pain had a profound impression on his players.

Manchester United answered to this by beating their rivals Liverpool 2-1 yesterday, running a combined distance of 109.4 km during the 90 minutes.

This was almost 14 km more than the match against Brentford. According to a report from British Outlet Mirror, a source from Carrington said: 

“The players were raging when they discovered their punishment for the no-show at Brentford would be an 8.5-mile run. But the moans ceased when it became clear that the manager was planning to do the same as them.

“He didn’t have to tell anyone why. It was clear that he wasn’t going to let his players take all the blame for the performance.

Jadon Sancho at Manchester United vs Liverpool

"Erik Ten Hag also felt he had to show that he also felt culpable. It was a tough run for the players - but it was even more gruelling for Erik - and they were impressed.

“It may have taken a hugely physical effort, but ironically it showed that the manager understands the psychology of the modern player.

"You could see in the build-up to the Liverpool game that he had convinced them about the intensity and commitment he expects.”

It is great news for the fans that these players are finally adapting to what Erik Ten Hag wants, it is the only way to success.

