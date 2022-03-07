Erik Ten Hag Leading the Race to Become Manchester United Manager

Erik Ten Hag is now leading the race to become the new Manchester United manager according to new reports.

Ten Hag who is currently at Ajax has always been one of the front runners for the permanent job alongside PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino.

It has now emerged that Ten Hag is said to be the front runner for the job as Pochettino could be set to stay at PSG.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to 90min transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey, Ten Hag is now in pole position to be appointed manager.

United are set for talks with their leading candidates in the near future with the search for their next manager advancing.

Ten Hag has done an incredible job whilst in charge at Ajax and is a number of supporters leading candidate.

United's board will carefully asses their choice of the next manager as it will be essential to the clubs rebuild.

While Pochettino is experienced in the Premier League, Ten Hag seems a more suitable option for the future.

