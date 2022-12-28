Erik Ten Hag Left Frustrated As Manchester United Fail To Sign Cody Gakpo

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo ahead of the January transfer window with interest present since the summer. Erik Ten Hag was known to have been a fan of the player.

However, just days ago Liverpool got involved in the race to sign Gakpo and managed to secure a deal in quick time. They paid around £37million up front, something that United were not willing to.

Gakpo had been a target of Ten Hag’s for some time and he’s missed out on signing the player twice due to a financial reason. The Dutch manager is said to be frustrated on missing out on the signing.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

The player will now join Liverpool with the attacker having arrived on Merseyside today. Ten Hag wants to sign a forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in January and is hopeful that can be done.

However, the Dutch manager has been left frustrated that United didn’t manage to secure the now former PSV man. Rob Dawson of ESPN reported the following;

“Ten Hag has told Manchester United he is frustrated they could not secure the signing of Cody Gakpo but remains hopeful a short-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo can still be found in January.”

Last nights game against Nottingham Forest proved that United are a striker away from being an incredibly dangerous team in the race for the top four. A short term option is not the way forward.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon