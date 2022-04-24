Erik Ten Hag Makes Interesting Decision On His New Home Ahead of Manchester United Move

Erik Ten Hag has made an interesting decision regarding his potential new home in Manchester, ahead of his Manchester United move.

The Dutchman was officially announced as the new Red Devils manager recently - he will take over at the end of the season until at least 2025.

The Mirror have said that the 52 year old may neighbour rival Pep Guardiola when he moves to the city.

They report that he has chosen against living in the Golden Triangle of Alderley Edge, Prestbury and Wilmslow, which is home to a number of millionaires already.

Allegedly, Ten Hag is considering choosing the Deansgate CitySuites - which is home to the Manchester City manager, as well as players such as Bernado Silva and Ilkay Gundogan.

It is said that the Ajax boss wants to live closer to the city center in order to avoid isolating himself from the fans of his new club, which surprised people at United as he was said to particularly value his privacy, previously in Amsterdam.

