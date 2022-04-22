Skip to main content
"I won't change my vision": Erik Ten Hag Makes Bold Statement Ahead Of Manchester United Takeover.

Incoming Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has promised to stick to his guns ahead of taking over a dressing room famed for their egos and tantrums.

The Dutchman arrives at Old Trafford surrounded by excitement and fanfare, however, has come under question over his ability to handle the big names in football, a task Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick have all found difficult over recent years.

Major issues have circled both Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo over recent seasons, with the former clashing frequently with Mourinho prior to his sacking, while Ronaldo's status in the dressing room has sparked a vicious power struggle of late.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Trouw, Ten Hag laughed off speculation he would stuggle, explaining: "I think I can [deal with big name footballers], but I will stay myself in that. I won't change my vision. I will tell them their task and whoever does not meet those tasks will hear that from me, no matter who it is."

He continued: "I make demands in advance before I arrive. If the club doesn't grand them I won't take the job. I am the one responsible, I am the one who will get judged by results.

"I don't want to be a ruler, I will work together, but having a say in transfers is a condition for me.

"I think that with me in charge.. I made Ajax play the Ajax way. With always the intention to play great, and to play good. With adventure and beauty. There is a bigger winning mentality here now."

