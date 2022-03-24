Erik ten Hag Approached by Other Clubs Amidst Hierarchy Concerns at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has been approached by several other clubs and while he did have a meeting with Manchester United, the move is far from being done, says a report from the Netherlands.

It was reported in England that United did have a meeting with Ten Hag recently and the outcome was rather 'positive', with some reports going as far as to talk about potential assistants.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

AD in the Netherlands have reported today (via SportWitness) that while Ten Hag isn't against the idea of managing United, his eye sight isn't completely fixed at the idea of joining the club because many other sides have also approached him.

It is stated that United are the biggest side out of those who came forward for him, the Dutchman hasn't fully ruled out a stay at Ajax for longer either.

The report talks about his concerns over the club's hierarchy and issues around it over the last few years and his liking for working with more closely connected clubs.

They go on to say that United have not made Ten Hag their favourite and the deal is far from being done.

