Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Erik ten Hag Approached by Other Clubs Amidst Hierarchy Concerns at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag has been approached by several other clubs and while he did have a meeting with Manchester United, the move is far from being done, says a report from the Netherlands.

It was reported in England that United did have a meeting with Ten Hag recently and the outcome was rather 'positive', with some reports going as far as to talk about potential assistants.

ten hag 2

AD in the Netherlands have reported today (via SportWitness) that while Ten Hag isn't against the idea of managing United, his eye sight isn't completely fixed at the idea of joining the club because many other sides have also approached him.

It is stated that United are the biggest side out of those who came forward for him, the Dutchman hasn't fully ruled out a stay at Ajax for longer either.

The report talks about his concerns over the club's hierarchy and issues around it over the last few years and his liking for working with more closely connected clubs.

They go on to say that United have not made Ten Hag their favourite and the deal is far from being done.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Leeds United Boss Praises Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick, Who Gave Him A 'New Way Of Thinking' About Football

By Rhys James1 minute ago
ten hag 2
News

Erik ten Hag Approached by Other Clubs Amidst Hierarchy Concerns at Manchester United

By Kaustubh Pandey1 minute ago
Akanji
News

Manchester United Target Rejects Contract Offer and Would Like Premier League Move

By Kaustubh Pandey27 minutes ago
Tammy Abraham
News

Roma Set Huge Price Tag For Tammy Abraham Amid Interest From Manchester United and Manchester City

By Rhys James44 minutes ago
ten hag 3
News

Erik Ten Hag Wants To Bring His Own Assistant With Him If He Gets The Manchester United Job

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
Edwin Van Der Sar
News

11 Former Manchester United Players Including Gary Neville, Edwin Van Der Sar and Rio Ferdinand Shortlisted For The Premier League Hall Of Fame

By Rhys James14 hours ago
Donny Van De Beek
Quotes

Manchester United Legend Aims Shot at Rangnick and Solskjaer Over Treatment of Player

By Kaustubh Pandey15 hours ago
Pogba challenging vs Leeds
Transfers

Report: Paul Pogba Open to Join PSG This Summer Amid Manchester United Exit Reports

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago