Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Players Extremely Disappointed With Cristiano Ronaldo Interview

IMAGO / Sportimage

Erik Ten Hag and his Manchester United players are reportedly said to be ‘extremely disappointed’ with Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan.

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag and his players are reportedly said to be extremely disappointed with Cristiano Ronaldo and the interview he has done with Piers Morgan. A new report has stated that the boss and his squad only found out about the news after Sunday’s game against Fulham

United won their final game before the FIFA World Cup against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday evening. Just hours later it was announced that Ronaldo was releasing an interview with Piers.

Sunday night then saw the release of quotes from Piers that included bombshell revelations by Ronaldo. From stating he doesn’t respect Ten Hag to claims about the running of the club.

Erik Ten Hag Manchester United Old Trafford

Just after midnight on Monday morning, Sky Sports’ chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol released the following, he tweeted;

“Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United players are extremely disappointed with the manner and timing of Cristiano Ronaldo's interview. Club only found out about the interview as they were preparing to fly back from London this evening after the Fulham game.”

