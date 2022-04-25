Erik Ten Hag Manchester United Summer Transfer Budget Revealed

Newly appointed Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag's first summer transfer window budget has been revealed with United set to back the Dutchman this summer according to reports.

Ten Hag has a huge rebuilding job on his hands when he arrives at Old Trafford ahead of next season.

The Dutchman will have to rebuild the current struggling United squad and reports have suggested that he will be backed with finances.

Ten Hag has proved over the past few seasons that he is efficient at being able to build a squad that is worthy of fan approval.

United however are in a different boat to Ajax and the Red Devils have a squad that is disconnected.

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN, "Erik ten Hag will have a budget between £100m and £150m without sales."

With that in mind, Ten Hag could have an even bigger budget this summer if he is able to sell some of the out of favour players at the club.

