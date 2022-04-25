Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Erik Ten Hag Manchester United Summer Transfer Budget Revealed

Newly appointed Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag's first summer transfer window budget has been revealed with United set to back the Dutchman this summer according to reports.

Ten Hag has a huge rebuilding job on his hands when he arrives at Old Trafford ahead of next season.

The Dutchman will have to rebuild the current struggling United squad and reports have suggested that he will be backed with finances.

Ten Hag has proved over the past few seasons that he is efficient at being able to build a squad that is worthy of fan approval.

Erik ten Hag

United however are in a different boat to Ajax and the Red Devils have a squad that is disconnected.

According to Rob Dawson of ESPN, "Erik ten Hag will have a budget between £100m and £150m without sales."

Ten Hag will be given a strong budget that lies between the figures of £100million and £150million and that comes without sales.

With that in mind, Ten Hag could have an even bigger budget this summer if he is able to sell some of the out of favour players at the club.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Erik ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Manchester United Summer Transfer Budget Revealed

By Alex Wallace43 seconds ago
Dylan Levitt
News

Wales Starlet High Hopes For Making The First Team Next Season Under Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United

By Saul Escudero5 hours ago
declan rice
News

Report: West Ham's Declan Rice Stance Revealed Amid Manchester United Links

By Rhys James5 hours ago
Paul Mitchell
News

Report: Elite Footballing Director to Join Manchester United After Discussions With Ralf Rangnick

By Rhys James18 hours ago
Pochettino
News

Report: Mauricio Pochettino Set to Leave PSG

By Alex Wallace19 hours ago
Pogba
Transfers

Report: Manchester City Reject Chance to Sign Manchester United Star Paul Pogba for Free

By Alex Wallace20 hours ago
de jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Sign Frenkie de Jong This Summer

By Alex Wallace20 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Makes Interesting Decision On His New Home Ahead of Manchester United Move

By Rhys James22 hours ago