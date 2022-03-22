Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Erik Ten Hag Now Favourite to Become New Manchester United Manager

Erik Ten Hag has now emerged as the favourite to become the next Manchester United manager.

Ten Hag is currently managing at Ajax where he has done a fantastic job transforming the side.

Ajax have reached a UEFA Champions League semi final under his reign as the Dutchman returned regular silverware to the Eredivisie giants.

Ten Hag is reportedly interested in the United job with some reports even suggesting that Ajax are preparing for his departure.

ten hag

Ten Hag has been one of the favourites for the United job for a number of months.

The Dutchman has been one of two leading candidates to become the next United boss alongside Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino has recently been rumoured to stay at PSG following the conclusion of this season.

The bookmakers have now pushed Ten Hag into the top spot and have him as an odds on favourite.

Ten Hag is 5/4 favourite with SkyBet, Pochettino follows second with 5/1 odds alongside current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Now Favourite to Become New Manchester United Manager

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
tuchel united links
News

Manchester United's Preference For Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Revealed

By Kaustubh Pandey2 hours ago
garner
News

Manchester United Loanee Aims To Be Part Of Midfield Overhaul At The Club

By Soumyajit Roy3 hours ago
solskjaer
Opinions

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Legacy: Player Power, Weak Mentality And An Easy Ride

By Damon Carr15 hours ago
Dybala
Transfers

Report: Manchester United, Atletico Madrid, PSG and Inter Milan Are Interested in Paulo Dybala

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Fred and Lingard
News

Manchester United Star Being Monitored by Serie A Giants, Move Considered Feasible

By Kaustubh Pandey16 hours ago
Harry Maguire
News

Report: Manchester United Preparing to Sell Harry Maguire This Summer

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
Roy Keane
Quotes

Legendary Manchester United Midfielder Gives Seal of Approval to Club's Youngster

By Kaustubh Pandey17 hours ago