Erik Ten Hag Now Favourite to Become New Manchester United Manager

Erik Ten Hag has now emerged as the favourite to become the next Manchester United manager.

Ten Hag is currently managing at Ajax where he has done a fantastic job transforming the side.

Ajax have reached a UEFA Champions League semi final under his reign as the Dutchman returned regular silverware to the Eredivisie giants.

Ten Hag is reportedly interested in the United job with some reports even suggesting that Ajax are preparing for his departure.

Ten Hag has been one of the favourites for the United job for a number of months.

The Dutchman has been one of two leading candidates to become the next United boss alongside Mauricio Pochettino.

Pochettino has recently been rumoured to stay at PSG following the conclusion of this season.

The bookmakers have now pushed Ten Hag into the top spot and have him as an odds on favourite.

Ten Hag is 5/4 favourite with SkyBet, Pochettino follows second with 5/1 odds alongside current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

