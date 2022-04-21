Official: Erik Ten Hag Appointed Manchester United Manager

After months of speculation, Manchester United have official announced the arrival of Erik Ten Hag from Ajax, taking over from Ralf Rangnick in the summer.

Erik Ten Hag’s appointment at Manchester United is the statement of a new intent from the Glazers, as they look to completely rebuild the club form the top downwards.

The Dutchman will bring an assistant with him, with the idea of a new path for the great club. That will start with a rebuild of the current playing squad.

Current interim manager Ralf Rangnick is set to stay on at the club in a advisory role, giving the new manager a perfect partner to work alongside.

What is next for Manchester United and will Erik Ten Hag get the power he needs to revitalise the club in the way it needs.

The new Manchester United manager had this to say:

“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead.

“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve."

