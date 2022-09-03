Erik Ten Hag Opens Up About His Initial Experience Of The Premier League

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has opened up about his initial experience of the Premier League.

The Dutch manager has gotten started with life at his new home in Manchester, as he continues his rebuild project at Old Trafford in the quest to take the club back to like it's been during its glory days.

After having a nightmare start to his life at his new club, the former Ajax boss's team is currently on a roll, winning the last three matches in the league to go up to the fifth spot in the Premier League standings.

A win against table toppers Arsenal on Sunday at home will put United very much in a potential title race along with rivals Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool.

The 52-years-old former Bayern Munich Reserves manager sat down with the club media to speak about his initial impression about life in the English top flight.

"It’s great and a real pleasure to face this,” ten Hag told to the club media. “Every game is a challenge and that’s what I want, but it’s not about me. It’s about improving the team and working on progressing."

"There are a lot of different types of play in this league and that’s nice to see. It’s all high intensity but the systems and styles are different, and they vary which is nice to see. But it’s also about finding a way to win against them."

Asked whether he watches every match in the Premier League, the United boss replied, "Yes I watch them and my focus is especially on the upcoming opponents so this week I watched a lot of Arsenal."

If United win against the Gunners in the weekend to make it four successive wins in a row, it would see them move to only three points off the top spot in the league, which would be an amazing turnaround considering the start they had this season.

