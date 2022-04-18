Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Erik Ten Hag Eager To Bring Coach To Manchester United As He Signs From Ajax

As Erik Ten Hag is set to take over at Manchester United, reports have suggested that he wants to bring Mitchell Van Der Gaag with him from Ajax to be part of his coaching staff. 

Manchester United’s long an painful wait for a new manager is finally over, as Erik Ten Haag pip Mauricio Pochettino to the post to sign with the Red Devils. 

Old Trafford

The Dutchman will be welcomed with open arms from the majority of the fanbase when he leaves Ajax at the end of the season. 

As the club looks to go in a new direction, a change in the coaching staff is needed rather than wanted. Ten Hag already has one of his coaches in mind to bring to Old Trafford with him. 

Ten Hag

According to Fabrizio Romano, that man is Mitchell Van De Gaag. The Ajax coach will cost around €2m for the English side to bring him with Ten Haag. Ajax and Manchester United are in discussions around the situation. 

Could this be a light at the end of the darkest of dark tunnels for Manchester United or will the new staff be blocked from being able to change what they need to?

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Erik Ten Hag
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Eager To Bring Coach To Manchester United As He Signs From Ajax

By Damon Carr3 minutes ago
ten hag
Articles

'Treble Next Season' - Fans React To Report Erik ten Hag Is Close To Being Confirmed As Manchester United's New Manager

By Neil Andrew11 minutes ago
Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are ‘Dealing’ With Leeds United Star Kalvin Phillips

By Damon Carr22 minutes ago
Fred
Match Day

Liverpool v Manchester United | Team News | Premier League | Rangnick Missing Five Players Through Injury

By Neil Andrew58 minutes ago
Milinkovic Savic
News

Manchester United Seek Midfielder as Potential Pogba Replacement

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
Luke Shaw
Match Day

Manchester United Missing Five Players Through Injury For Liverpool Premier League Clash

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
ten hag 3
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag to Become Manchester United Manager, Announcement 'Soon'

By UTR Editorial Team4 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Ralf Rangnick Gives Injury Update Ahead of Liverpool Vs Manchester United

By Rhys James7 hours ago