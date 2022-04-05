Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Erik Ten Hag Pulling The Most Support At Manchester United; Situation Described As 'Advanced'

Manchester United are continuing talks about appointing a new manager in the background, with the situation surrounding Ajax manager Erik ten Hag reportedly 'advanced'.

United have been without a permanent manager since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the club last November. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is been in charge temporarily for the remainder of the season.

Talks have been going on in the background regarding appointing a new manager led by football director John Murtough, according to The Athletic.

ten hag 4

As per the same report, the two-time Dutch league-winning manager Erik ten Hag is said to be pulling the most support from the English giants, and the situation surrounding him is reported to be 'advanced'.

The report also goes on to state that there is no clear favourite or frontrunner for the Old Trafford hotseat yet, and that Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is still a credible contender.

Whether Ten Hag takes over as permanent manager of the 20-time English league champions will be answered with time.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

ten hag 4
News

Erik Ten Hag Pulling The Most Support At Manchester United; Situation Described As 'Advanced'

By Soumyajit Roy1 minute ago
Pau Torres
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Still Interested in Villarreal Defender Pau Torres

By Alex Wallace10 hours ago
ten hag 3
News

Conversations 'Going Well' Between Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United But Nothing is 'Finalised'

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Manchester City
Quotes

Wayne Rooney Says Cristiano Ronaldo Signing Hasn't Worked Out For Manchester United

By Rhys James13 hours ago
Tammy Abraham
Quotes

'One Day I'll Be Back' - Manchester United-Linked Star Comments on Potential Move

By Kaustubh Pandey14 hours ago
Eredivisie: Ajax v Feyenoord Amsterdam - Guus Til of Feyenoord, Jurrien Timber of Ajax during the match between Ajax v Feyenoord at Johan Cruijff ArenA on 20 March 2022 in Amsterdam
News

Erik Ten Hag Move Can Help Manchester United Seal Vital Summer Transfer

By Kaustubh Pandey15 hours ago
mata
News

Fabrizio Romano Reveals the Future of Manchester United Midfielder Juan Mata

By Rhys James19 hours ago
Milinkovic Savic
News

Manchester United Expected To Make Offer for Serie A Star Amidst Exit Rumours

By Kaustubh Pandey19 hours ago