Erik Ten Hag Pulling The Most Support At Manchester United; Situation Described As 'Advanced'

Manchester United are continuing talks about appointing a new manager in the background, with the situation surrounding Ajax manager Erik ten Hag reportedly 'advanced'.

United have been without a permanent manager since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the club last November. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is been in charge temporarily for the remainder of the season.

Talks have been going on in the background regarding appointing a new manager led by football director John Murtough, according to The Athletic.

IMAGO / ANP

As per the same report, the two-time Dutch league-winning manager Erik ten Hag is said to be pulling the most support from the English giants, and the situation surrounding him is reported to be 'advanced'.

The report also goes on to state that there is no clear favourite or frontrunner for the Old Trafford hotseat yet, and that Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is still a credible contender.

Whether Ten Hag takes over as permanent manager of the 20-time English league champions will be answered with time.

