Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Erik Ten Hag Says He is 'Ready to Leave Ajax and Accept a New Challenge' Amid Manchester United Links

Erik Ten Hag has reportedly said that he is ready to leave Ajax and accept a new challenge amid Manchester United links.

Ten Hag has been heavily linked as the front runner for the United job in recent days and weeks.

The Dutchman has already spoken to United about the job and sources have stated that the interview went well.

Ten Hag has now reportedly stated that he is ready to leave Ajax amid links to United.

ten hag 3

According to Geert Langendorff, Ten Hag has spoken about his desire and readiness to leave the Dutch side.

He says "Ten Hag has said to some colleagues of mine that he is ready to leave and accept a new challenge."

United are set to speak to a number of other candidates before making their decision.

The club are set to decide on their managerial choice in the next few weeks.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

ten hag 2
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Says He is 'Ready to Leave Ajax and Accept a New Challenge' Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace2 minutes ago
Cavani
News

Manchester United Star 'Irritated' With Leaks From Club Amidst Transfer Talk

By Kaustubh Pandey1 hour ago
Marcus Rashford
Quotes

Ex-Goalkeeper: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford Could Play His Best Football At Liverpool As a False-Nine

By Rhys James3 hours ago
Fred and Lingard
News

Premier League Side Still Interested in Manchester United Midfielder

By Kaustubh Pandey5 hours ago
Pochettino
News

Manchester United Would Have to Pay Hefty Compensation to Sign Wanted Manager

By Kaustubh Pandey7 hours ago
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images
Opinions

Opinion: Marc Skinner’s Manchester United Will Benefit Tremendously From the Old Trafford Game

By Alan Bince7 hours ago
Mauricio Pochettino
News

Manchester United Manager Target Could Stay at Current Club

By Kaustubh Pandey7 hours ago
bruno fernandes
News

Manchester United Agree On New Terms With Bruno Fernandes That Will More Than Double His Wages

By Soumyajit Roy11 hours ago