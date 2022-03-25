Report: Erik Ten Hag Says He is 'Ready to Leave Ajax and Accept a New Challenge' Amid Manchester United Links
Erik Ten Hag has reportedly said that he is ready to leave Ajax and accept a new challenge amid Manchester United links.
Ten Hag has been heavily linked as the front runner for the United job in recent days and weeks.
The Dutchman has already spoken to United about the job and sources have stated that the interview went well.
Ten Hag has now reportedly stated that he is ready to leave Ajax amid links to United.
According to Geert Langendorff, Ten Hag has spoken about his desire and readiness to leave the Dutch side.
He says "Ten Hag has said to some colleagues of mine that he is ready to leave and accept a new challenge."
United are set to speak to a number of other candidates before making their decision.
The club are set to decide on their managerial choice in the next few weeks.
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
Read More Manchester United Coverage
- Watch: Manchester United 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur | Match Highlights | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Hattrick Gives United the Win
- Watch: Every Cristiano Ronaldo Goal in Hattrick for Manchester United Against Tottenham Hotspur
- Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Superstar Tom Brady After Manchester United Victory Over Tottenham Hotspur
- Carragher Urges Manchester United To Move For Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel Again
- Report: Manchester United Could Use Player In Swap Deal For Serie A Superstars In Mega Transfer
Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |