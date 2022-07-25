Erik Ten Hag Reprimands Manchester United Player During Pre-Season

IMAGO / ANP

During pre-season tour, there have been indications that Erik ten Hag will attempt to run a tight ship at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman has so far directed Manchester United to three wins and one draw over pre-season tour in Thailand and Australia.

The squad returned to Manchester yesterday to prepare for the weekend friendly matches against Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano.

At the beginning of pre-season training, ten Hag was rumoured to have already laid down the new law.

David McDonnell of The Mirror reported that the former Ajax manager provided the players with five essential rules to follow.

According to McDonnell, ten Hag's 'five commandments' are:

dropped if late for training or team meetings no drink alcohol in gameweeks eat what is prepared by the club (personal chefs are banned) BMI to be checked monthly should complain to Ten Hag rather than agents

Bruno Fernandes has already alluded to these strict instructions imposed upon the players.

The Portuguese midfielder told Sky Sports News, 'He wants his rules, he demands a lot from us and he wants everyone on the same page doing the same things.'

In a new pre-season tour exposé, Laurie Whitwell and Andy Mitten of The Athletic have confirmed ten Hag's austerity regarding these expectations.

The well-sourced journalists pinpointed the consequences for a first-team player who broke "commandment" number one.

'During the 18-day trip, one player was twice late for team meetings.

Ten Hag had been planning to use him in a game but dropped him by way of punishment, a reminder to everyone in the squad that punctuality is important.'

The Dutchman is similar to Louis van Gaal and Sir Alex Ferguson in placing high values on punctuality and keeping schedule.

Whitewell and Mitten also revealed that Ten Hag's assistant, compatriot Mitchell van der Gaag, has 'exuded a cool air of authority. Desribed as "really sharp".'

For a squad that was deemed as uncaring and uncommitted under Ole Gunnar Solskjær and Ralf Rangnick, the discipline which van der Gaag and ten Hag expect should give rise to a new attitude amongst the team.

Ten Hag sees the dropping of standards as something which can 'bleed into other aspects of a footballer's job on the pitch.'

It is, therefore, a positive that ten Hag's first act of authority in regards to time-keeping has already been enacted before the beginning of the season, with the tardy player 'having certainly got the message.'

