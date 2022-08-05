Erik Ten Hag Responds To Frenkie De Jong Manchester United Links

Erik Ten Hag has responded to the links and rumours surrounding the possible arrival of Frenkie De Jong at Manchester United in his first Premier League press conference as boss.

Ten Hag faced the media for the first time as United boss ahead of a Premier League clash on Friday.

The Dutch manager was quizzed on many aspects of his squad as well as any possible team news ahead of Sundays opening game.

The media weren’t shy to ask Ten Hag some big questions about some burning topics as they put forward questions about Cristiano Ronaldo and of course, Frenkie De Jong.

Ten Hag responded to the questions about De Jong in quite a funny manner as he continued to play down the rumours as things stand.

The De Jong saga has dragged on for some weeks already with United and Barcelona into the third month of negotiations.

When asked about the player, Ten Hag reiterated that he cannot speak of players who are under contract at other clubs, as well as delivering a humorous reply, saying;

“We want Frenkie? I didn’t know. It's about the right players but I can't speak about players under contract at another club. When there is news you will know."

