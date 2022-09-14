Erik Ten Hag Reveals Why Marcus Rashford Will Not Play In Europa League

Manchester United’s manager Erik Ten Hag has been speaking in his pre Sheriff press conference.

United play their second UEFA Europa League game on Thursday night against Sheriff.

The travelling squad was announced for the game on Thursday afternoon, before Ten Hag’s conference.

It was revealed that Marcus Rashford was not apart of the travelling squad for the game.

The English international did not take part in full squad training earlier in the week.

Rashford has been one of United’s stand out performers this season and has made major improvements under the new manager.

However it has been revealed that an injury will keep Rashford out of the game against Sheriff on Thursday.

Rashford is said to have picked up the injury during United’s win over Arsenal where the winger scored twice.

IMAGO / PA Images

Erik Ten Hag was asked about Rashford in his pre match press conference.

The manager confirmed that Rashford is injured for the clash, he said;

“He's not available. The consequence after Arsenal. He has a muscle injury. It's quite clear [can he make England squad], sure, yes. He's shown his great potential and quality [this season].”

Ten Hag was then asked on whether he knows how long Rashford will be sidelined for, he said;

“No, I don't think too long, but I cannot tell how long. It's not really bad and we expect him to be back quite soon."

