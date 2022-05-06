Report: Erik ten Hag Makes Key Cristiano Ronaldo Decision at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag wants to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United next season amidst question marks regarding the Portuguese's future at the club, claims a report.

While Ronaldo's goals have been important for the Red Devils this season, his future isn't certain at Old Trafford despite Ralf Rangnick claiming that there is no reason for the ex-Juventus man to leave.

Jason Burt from The Telegraph has now reported that Ten Hag wants Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford as he believes that it will be 'foolish' to let him go when he has a year left on his contract.

Ronaldo will be one of the first players that Ten Hag will talk to when he arrives and even though a new striker will arrive, the Dutchman prefers to keep the Portuguese.

Ten Hag is said to be considering how to build a squad around Ronaldo, but the striker can be told that can't start every game next season. On the other hand, Ronaldo will also have to accept that he will not get Champions League football next season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon