Erik Ten Hag Says Cristiano Ronaldo Shouldn't Play For Manchester United Again

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has said that Cristiano Ronaldo shouldn't play for the club again. Ronaldo has spoken out against the club and that he doesn't respect the manager this week to Piers Morgan.

Ten Hag is furious with the comments that Ronaldo has made to Morgan during their interview which was released this week. Ronaldo will face actions when United has seeked legal advice.

Ronaldo has not only spoken out against the club and manager but the Glazers aswell. This has gone down well with the fans as they are not happy with the Glazers and how they run the club.

IMAGO / Sportimage

United fans are not happy with the way Ronaldo spoke out against Ten Hag as the club has made fine progress since he became manager in the summer. The reds are only getting better under Ten Hag.

Ronaldo has not been United's first choice striker this season which has frustrated him due to the fact he is not getting much game time under Ten Hag. The 37 year old has been looking to leave the club since the summer.

Rob Dawson has said; "Erik ten Hag has told United bosses that Cristiano Ronaldo should not play for the club again".

"Ten Hag is still of the opinion that a fit and motivated Ronaldo can help his team during the second half of the season but has told United bosses that he is not willing to sacrifice unity within the squad to accommodate him".

