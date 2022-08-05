Erik Ten Hag Says That Christian Eriksen And Lisandro Martinez Are Fit Enough To Start Against Brighton

Erik Ten Hag has spoken to the media on Friday ahead of Manchester United’s first Premier League game of the season against Brighton.

Ten Hag faced the British media for the first time on Friday as he held his first Premier League pre match press conference as United boss ahead of the imminent campaign.

Ten Hag was asked a number of questions about various players, his squad and more as well as providing updates on members of his team.

The Dutch boss has hinted to United fans that their new signings could all feature against the Seagulls at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Tyrell Malacia is known to be the second choice left back who will challenge Luke Shaw for consistent starting positions this season.

However Lisandro Martinez and Christian Eriksen are two players that have been brought in and will be eager to be playing consistently for United.

Some people had their doubts over whether the two players would be fit enough to feature for the Red Devils on Sunday, however Ten Hag has responded to those claims.

The boss said “We need competition in the squad, but also we are going into a long season with a lot of games. We need a lot of good players. They are fit enough to start."

