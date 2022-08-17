Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Seriously Considering To Drop Harry Maguire For Manchester United vs Liverpool

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag is said to be seriously considering the possibility of dropping club captain Harry Maguire against Liverpool on Monday night and will be tempted to look at starting Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane together.

Maguire has one of the worst records as a Manchester United captain and once again wore the arm band during a heavy defeat away at Brentford last weekend. 

The captain himself once again didn’t perform to a great standard and now the possibility of him being dropped ahead of the game against rivals Liverpool could be coming to fruition. 

A new report has suggested that Ten Hag is seriously considering dropping the centre back on Monday night. 

Ivan Toney and Harry Maguire

According to the report from Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, Ten Hag is looking at trying to pair Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane together instead. 

He said; “Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is giving serious consideration to dropping captain Harry Maguire for the visit of Liverpool on Monday.”

“Ten Hag is mulling over the prospect of starting Martinez with Raphael Varane, who will almost certainly be recalled against Liverpool.”

