Erik Ten Hag Set For Face To Face Talks With Cristiano Ronaldo On Tuesday

Cristiano Ronaldo has been excluded from the first team squad at Manchester United since he refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last Wednesday.

The Portuguese striker missed United’s game against Chelsea on Saturday and was forced to watch his side draw 1-1 from afar. Ronaldo is set to return to Carrington on Tuesday morning to talk to his manager.

Erik Ten Hag was rightfully furious at the decision his player made at Old Trafford last week. The Dutchman ensured to enforce his authority with his decision to remove Ronaldo from the set up.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

United players were given the day off on Monday following the fluctuated number of games they have played in the last 10 days. Ronaldo has been following his own fitness plan during his exclusion.

According to the report from MEN journalist Tyrone Marshall; “Erik ten Hag is set to hold face-to-face talks with Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday before he welcomes him back into first-team training at Manchester United.”

“Ten Hag is keen to find common ground with Cristiano Ronaldo and believes he still has a role to play in the United squad.”

