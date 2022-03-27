Erik Ten Hag Shocked By Manchester United's Lack Of Contract Offer Following Interview
Erik Ten Hag was left shocked by Manchester United's lack of a contract offer, according to a report.
The 52 year-old has impressed since Joining AFC Ajax, noticeably reaching a Champions League final in 2019. The club are currently top of the Dutch first division - two points ahead of PSV.
Since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November, he has been among the main two contenders for the long term job, with Ralf Rangnick taking charge for the short term.
The Mirror have reported this, they say that they wish to speak to the other candidates such as Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique before making an offer.
They added the information however, that the Dutch manager feels money is not an object in regards to his potential contract at the club.
He is said to have met with Red Devils staff last week, and they were allegedly impressed by this - as well as how he seemed to value time rebuild the club ahead of money - as an already wealthy man.
United are due to make their decision on the new manager by the summer.
