Erik ten Hag Skips Vacation To Land in Manchester Tomorrow

Erik ten Hag will start his work at Manchester United imminently after completing his season as Ajax manager today. The Dutchman will observe Manchester United's final game of the season from the audience gallery of Selhurst Park.

The Dutch manager will receive the help of Sir Alex Ferguson's former assistant Steve McClaren and Ajax assistant Mitchell van der Gaag along with setpiece coach Eric Ramsay from the current crop of first-team coaches at Old Trafford.

On arriving in Manchester, Erik ten Hag will formalise a meeting with his partner in the club's footballing hierarchy - John Murtough to understand the shortcomings that the team faces ahead of next season and the basics requirements that are necessary for the club's progress into the competitive spots.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Speaking to ESPN Netherlands after Ajax's draw vs Vitesse, the incoming manager of the Red Devils denied the fact that he will be going on holiday: "Tomorrow there will be a party with the [Ajax] staff, but I am not going to Curaçao [a Dutch Caribbean island]. I think that's understandable. There is a lot of work to do at Manchester United. That is the case with every club."

According to Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf, Erik ten Hag will travel to Manchester tomorrow to start working with the team.

The Dutchman waved goodbye to the Ajax fans at the full-time whistle of the final Eredivisie game to appreciate the crowd support.

