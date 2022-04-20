Erik Ten Hag to Be Announced As Manchester United Manager in the Next 24 Hours

Erik Ten Hag is expected to be announced as the new Manchester United manager by the club in the next 24 hours according to a report.

Ten Hag has been finalising the last details on his United contract and has been spotted working with his management on Wednesday afternoon.

The Dutchman is set to be announced as the new United manager on Thursday if all goes to plan with the announcement set to be made official by both United and Ajax.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

According to James Ducker of the Telegraph, “Erik ten Hag is expected to be announced as the new #mufc manager in the next 24 hours.

If an announcement is delayed, Dutch sources indicated that it could be pushed back to Monday.”

Ajax have already played in their Dutch cup final which was said to have been a main reason for no earlier agreement or announcement.

Ten Hag will be placed into the hot seat at United with the job of rebuilding the Red Devils this summer.

