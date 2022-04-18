Skip to main content
Report: Erik ten Hag to Become Manchester United Manager, Announcement 'Soon'

Wonderful news has surfaced today for Manchester United supporters, with claims that Erik ten Hag will become their new manager.

The current Ajax manager has been discussed and mentioned as one of Manchester United's leading candidates to manage the team.

ten hag 3

Ongoing reports kept tempting the idea of the Dutch coach to move to Manchester in the coming weeks.

But now, there is confirmation from the ever reliable Fabrizio Romano who says that the 'agreement on his contract is now set to be completed'.

The popular journalist also adds that Ajax and Manchester United are currently discussing a 2 million euros clause, and the announcement of the manager is set to be done 'not today' but it depends on how soon this clause is agreed.

This is an exciting announcement, with many supporters wondering what would come after Ralf Rangnick's short spell at the club.

It is yet to be seen who will be ten Hag's successor at the Dutch club, but it will surely be someone capable of taking over the incredible job that he's done in the last years.

