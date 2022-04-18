Erik Ten Hag to Take Manchester United Captaincy From Harry Maguire

Erik Ten Hag could take the captaincy from Manchester United captain Harry Maguire, according to a report.

The Ajax manager has been heavily linked with taking over at Old Trafford, with rumours suggesting there is already a deal in place for him to manage the club.

Following the Dutch Cup final on Saturday, it is thought that an official announcement could come soon.

Harry Maguire has struggled with form this season, and it has lead to some to some suggesting the captains armband should be taken off him.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Manchester Evening News have reported that the Dutchman could make this decision, with multiple other candidates contenders for the role.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one that has been suggested, as well as David De Gea and Bruno Fernandes, who have already captained the club on many occasions in recent years.

We will see what decision the 52 year-old makes when he replaces interim Ralf Rangnick this summer.

