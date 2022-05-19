Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Erik ten Hag To Watch Manchester United's Final Game Against Crystal Palace

Erik ten Hag and Mitchell van der Gaag will be sitting at Selhurst Park to observe Manchester United's Premier League finale against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils are under constant pressure to finish in the Europa League places rather than the European Conference League places with transfer plans set to change based on where they play next season.

The newly appointed coaching staff have arrived in London through a private jet from Amsterdam. Preseason plans will also be discussed extensively and arrangements will be made for the first press conference after the Crystal Palace game.

Erik ten Hag

According to Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf, the Dutchman and his assistants are expected to attend Manchester United's game against Crystal Palace. The team of coaches will stay in London till the match gets over. Erik ten Hag will plan his trip to Manchester after the final game.

As per the same report, Erik ten Hag wanted Mitchell van der Gaag for his ability to properly train and help in guiding the development of young players. The Dutchman's assistant spoke in multiple languages as well. This could provide a homely feeling to an international squad at Old Trafford.

The coaching staff will meet the club's recruitment team to discuss transfer targets ahead of the summer transfer window. This job will be Erik ten Hag's second major managerial seat after Ajax at a top European club.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik ten Hag
News

Erik ten Hag To Watch Manchester United's Final Game Against Crystal Palace

By Alan Bincejust now
Erik Ten Hag
News

Erik ten Hag Arrives In Manchester United's London Office

By Alan Bince50 minutes ago
Erik Ten Hag and Mitchell Van Der Gaag
News

Report: Mitchell Van Der Gaag To Join Manchester United As Erik Ten Hag Assistant

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong at Barcelona
News

Report: Manchester United Won’t Blow Their Budget Paying 82 Million Euros For Frenkie de Jong They Have Told Barcelona

By Saul Escudero6 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips
Media

Rio Ferdinand Warns Kalvin Phillips On Potential Transfer To Manchester United And Relates To His Experience With Leeds

By Saul Escudero7 hours ago
Frenkie De Jong & Matthijs De Ligt
Transfers

Manchester United Not Losing Hope On Frenkie de Jong Transfer

By Alan Bince11 hours ago
Sir Alex Ferguson
News

Former Manager Sir Alex Ferguson Pinpointed Changes Erik Ten Hag Must Make To Fix Manchester United Problems

By Saul Escudero12 hours ago
Manchester United Badge or Logo
Transfers

Report: Aston Villa's John McGinn Was Enquired By Manchester United in January

By Alan Bince12 hours ago