Erik ten Hag To Watch Manchester United's Final Game Against Crystal Palace

Erik ten Hag and Mitchell van der Gaag will be sitting at Selhurst Park to observe Manchester United's Premier League finale against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils are under constant pressure to finish in the Europa League places rather than the European Conference League places with transfer plans set to change based on where they play next season.

The newly appointed coaching staff have arrived in London through a private jet from Amsterdam. Preseason plans will also be discussed extensively and arrangements will be made for the first press conference after the Crystal Palace game.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf, the Dutchman and his assistants are expected to attend Manchester United's game against Crystal Palace. The team of coaches will stay in London till the match gets over. Erik ten Hag will plan his trip to Manchester after the final game.

As per the same report, Erik ten Hag wanted Mitchell van der Gaag for his ability to properly train and help in guiding the development of young players. The Dutchman's assistant spoke in multiple languages as well. This could provide a homely feeling to an international squad at Old Trafford.

The coaching staff will meet the club's recruitment team to discuss transfer targets ahead of the summer transfer window. This job will be Erik ten Hag's second major managerial seat after Ajax at a top European club.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon