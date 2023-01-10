Erik Ten Hag Turned Down Transfer Approach For Manchester United Defender

Erik Ten Hag has reportedly rejected a transfer approach for one of his fringe centre backs. The January transfer window does present the chance for players to depart as well as arrive at Old Trafford.

However, Ten Hag has been heavily alluding to squad depth in his side between now and the end of the season. The Dutchman would have to sign a centre back to replace any outgoing player.

Rumours had spread over the weekend that Harry Maguire had been spotted near Aston Villa’s training ground. A fake report had surfaced linking the United captain with an exit.

Maguire and United ‘laughed off’ such rumours created from what was a day of golfing. However, it has been revealed that an approach was made for another defender.

Fabrizio Romano is one of the most respected journalists in the world. The Italian transfer specialist spoke about the story on the United Stand’s YouTube channel on Monday.

Speaking on the YouTube channel on Monday, Romano said that an approach been made for centre back Victor Lindelof. Ten Hag had rejected the approach as he wants to keep the Swedish international at the club.

Lindelof is a valued member of the squad and has proved that he brings experience when he features for United. The central defender still has ability to offer to the side when called upon.

However, a summer exit for Lindelof or Maguire hasn’t been ruled out at this stage.

