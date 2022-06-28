Erik Ten Hag View On 'Integral' Manchester United Midfielder Scott Mctominay Revealed

Erik Ten Hag's view on Manchester United midfielder Scott Mctominay has been revealed, if a report is to be believed.

The Scotland international made his debut for The Red Devils under Jose Mourinho in 2017, and has established himself as a regular at the club ever since - often being relied upon in big games.

In the last campaign, he made 37 appearances in all competitions, missing certain games due to injury - scoring two goals and providing one assist.

And with the departures of positional peers such as Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba, the 25 year old could become even more important next season.

Despite criticism over his technical prowess and how he might fit into the new manager's possession based system, it has been revealed by The Mirror that Ten Hag does in fact rate Mctominay.

Allegedly, he is seen as "Integral" and "Pivotal" by the Dutchman. The report states that Newcastle United and another Premier League club had some interest him earlier in the transfer window, but if any formal approaches were made, they would be rejected by the Manchester club.

With three years left on his current deal, he is said to be determined to be part of Ten Hag's plans over the course of the coming seasons.

