Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Erik Ten Hag View On 'Integral' Manchester United Midfielder Scott Mctominay Revealed

Erik Ten Hag's view on Manchester United midfielder Scott Mctominay has been revealed, if a report is to be believed.

The Scotland international made his debut for The Red Devils under Jose Mourinho in 2017, and has established himself as a regular at the club ever since - often being relied upon in big games.

In the last campaign, he made 37 appearances in all competitions, missing certain games due to injury - scoring two goals and providing one assist.

And with the departures of positional peers such as Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba, the 25 year old could become even more important next season.

Scott Mctominay

Despite criticism over his technical prowess and how he might fit into the new manager's possession based system, it has been revealed by The Mirror that Ten Hag does in fact rate Mctominay.

Allegedly, he is seen as "Integral" and "Pivotal" by the Dutchman. The report states that Newcastle United and another Premier League club had some interest him earlier in the transfer window, but if any formal approaches were made, they would be rejected by the Manchester club.

With three years left on his current deal, he is said to be determined to be part of Ten Hag's plans over the course of the coming seasons.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Scott Mctominay
News

Erik Ten Hag View On 'Integral' Manchester United Midfielder Scott Mctominay Revealed

By Rhys James1 minute ago
Andreas Pereira
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Accept Fulham Offer For Andreas Pereira

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Dumfries
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Is Keen On Signing Right-Back Denzel Dumfries From Inter Milan - Erik Ten Hag's Side Ready To Make A Bid For The Dutchman

By Saul Escudero4 hours ago
Malacia
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Seal £14million Deal To Sign Tyrell Malacia From Feyenoord

By Alex Wallace4 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Ex Chelsea Star Explains Why Chelsea Should Go All In For Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

By Rhys James5 hours ago
tyrell malacia
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United Trying To Hijack Tyrell Malacia To Lyon Deal

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
Serge Gnabry
News

Report: Manchester United Interested In Bayern Munich And Germany Forward Serge Gnabry

By Rhys James6 hours ago
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United And Barcelona Reach Agreement On €65million Fee For Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace9 hours ago