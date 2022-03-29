Erik Ten Hag Wants An Answer From Manchester United As Soon As Possible

Erik Ten Hag reportedly would like an answer from Manchester United about the managerial position ‘as soon as possible’ as other European clubs show interest in the Dutch manager.

Ten Hag is the front runner for the United job and has just edged ahead of Mauricio Pochettino in the running.

Ten Hag was interviewed by United last week and the interview was said to have gone ‘very well’ with positive reactions from both sides.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update surrounding Ten Hag on Monday where he said that the Dutchman wants an answer from United as soon as possible.

It’s been reported in the last days that Ten Hag is attracting interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

One English club and one German club, said to be Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, are both interested in the Dutchman this summer.

Ten Hag is said to be happy to accept United’s offer but is waiting for the club to offer him a contract.

United will need to ensure they act fast or face the prospect of seeing their number one target head elsewhere.

