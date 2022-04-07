Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Erik Ten Hag Wants Steve McClaren as Manchester United Assistant

Manchester United are set to appoint Dutch manager Erik ten Hag as their No.1 in the coming weeks. 

The deal is said to have reached a breakthrough after a general consensus within the hierarchy regarding the next permanent manager's appointment. John Murtough and Darren Fletcher started the extensive process of shortlisting last month and now, an announcement is expected once Ajax completes its season.

New details related to contract lengths and possible backroom staff have emerged, with Erik ten Hag preferring a suitable bench with relevant work experience in the English Premier League, and having closer relationships with the Mancunians in the past.

imago1005857860h

According to Jamie Jackson from the Guardian, the Dutchman's camp wants the Red Devils to appoint former Newcastle manager Steve McClaren as the club's next No.2 ahead of next season.

The Fulford-based manager assisted Sir Alex Ferguson from 1999 to 2001 by replacing Brian Kidd and even built his reputation within the setup as one of the most tactically astute coaches in the country through his emphasis on video analysis and sports psychology.

The former Bayern Munich reserve team coach considers the club's willingness to appoint the experienced Steve McClaren as a positive step towards his final decision to choose Manchester United as his next destination.

Erik ten Hag has a formidable relationship with former Middlesbrough and Derby County boss as the Dutchman served as Steve McClaren's assistant during his successful spell at FC Twente in the Eredivisie.

If this appointment comes to fruition, it would be considered a reunion at Old Trafford after 21 years. At the end of Steve McClaren's first season at the English powerhouse, they went on to secure the treble.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

imago0038817395h
News

Erik Ten Hag Wants Steve McClaren as Manchester United Assistant

By Alan Bince33 seconds ago
nunez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Target Darwin Nunez Price Tag Revealed

By Alex Wallace5 hours ago
imago1010474134h
News

Watch: Karim Benzema Scores Two Stunning Headers to Give Real Madrid Lead Against Chelsea in UEFA Champions League

By Alex Wallace6 hours ago
Football - 2021 / 2022 Premier League - Manchester United, ManU vs Leicester City - Old Trafford - Saturday 2nd April 2022 Short lived celebrations for James Maddison of Leicester City and his team mates before his goal was ruled out by VAR in the second half, at Old Trafford.
News

'They Didn't Care' - Manchester United Fan Who had Argument With Darren Fletcher Reveals What Happened During Leicester Clash

By Kaustubh Pandey8 hours ago
ten hag 4
News

Manchester United Set to Appoint Erik Ten Hag as Manager

By Alex Wallace9 hours ago
eriksen
News

Fans Told 'Don't Rule Manchester United Out' in Relation to Premier League Midfielder's Transfer

By Rhys James9 hours ago
ten hag 4
News

Journalist Gives Intriguing Hint About Erik Ten Hag to Manchester United

By Rhys James9 hours ago
Pereira
News

Player Could Seek Manchester United Return In the Summer For More Opportunities

By Kaustubh Pandey9 hours ago