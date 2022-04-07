Erik Ten Hag Wants Steve McClaren as Manchester United Assistant

Manchester United are set to appoint Dutch manager Erik ten Hag as their No.1 in the coming weeks.

The deal is said to have reached a breakthrough after a general consensus within the hierarchy regarding the next permanent manager's appointment. John Murtough and Darren Fletcher started the extensive process of shortlisting last month and now, an announcement is expected once Ajax completes its season.

New details related to contract lengths and possible backroom staff have emerged, with Erik ten Hag preferring a suitable bench with relevant work experience in the English Premier League, and having closer relationships with the Mancunians in the past.

According to Jamie Jackson from the Guardian, the Dutchman's camp wants the Red Devils to appoint former Newcastle manager Steve McClaren as the club's next No.2 ahead of next season.

The Fulford-based manager assisted Sir Alex Ferguson from 1999 to 2001 by replacing Brian Kidd and even built his reputation within the setup as one of the most tactically astute coaches in the country through his emphasis on video analysis and sports psychology.

The former Bayern Munich reserve team coach considers the club's willingness to appoint the experienced Steve McClaren as a positive step towards his final decision to choose Manchester United as his next destination.

Erik ten Hag has a formidable relationship with former Middlesbrough and Derby County boss as the Dutchman served as Steve McClaren's assistant during his successful spell at FC Twente in the Eredivisie.

If this appointment comes to fruition, it would be considered a reunion at Old Trafford after 21 years. At the end of Steve McClaren's first season at the English powerhouse, they went on to secure the treble.

