Erik Ten Hag Wants To Be 'Friend' And Sometimes 'Teacher' Of Star Player

Erik ten Hag says that he wants to be the 'friend' and sometimes 'teacher' of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

United's Portuguese talisman did not manage to secure a move away from the club as he desired as the transfer window came to a close on Thursday night with the player still at the club beyond the deadline.

Ronaldo's desire to leave the club was known for the last few months when he made his intentions known to the United club officials.

Since then, his future at Old Trafford has been in the air as his super agent Jorge Mendes worked his way to find a potential new home for his star client.

Despite links to a number of clubs at various points of the summer, including the likes of Chelsea, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, Ronaldo and his representatives' attempts to manoeuvre his way away from the Manchester-based club ended in a failure as no club was interested enough to secure his services.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 37-year-old, who missed most of the pre-season training at his current club under new boss Erik ten Hag, has started only one game out of the first five matches in the new Premier League season, and the Dutch boss has made his thoughts known about one of the high-profile players at his disposal.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference for the Arsenal game on Sunday, the 52-year-old manager said, "I will be his friend and sometimes I will be his teacher. It depends on the situation."

"As we all know he didn’t have the pre-season and you cannot miss the pre-season", continued ten Hag.

He added, "It is a base and especially in the game we play, the way of play. We play another type compared to last year. It depends on the demands, cooperation and certain positioning [of players], in and out of position, and the other thing is fitness."

It now remains to be seen whether the 5-times Ballon D'Or winner gets back in the starting lineup against the Gunners in United's next league match.

