Erik Ten Hag Wants To Bring His Own Assistant With Him If He Gets The Manchester United Job

Ajax boss Erik ten Hag will want to bring his own backroom staff with him to Old Trafford if he gets the permanent manager's job at Manchester United, according to reports.

Reports emerged on Tuesday about the Dutch manager's interview with the Premier League giants as part of their manager hiring process who will take over the reins at the end of the season.

Naturally, there were speculations about his backroom entourage that might follow him to the Theatre of Dreams if ten Hag gets the hot seat.

As per The Telegraph, the 52-year-old former Bayern Munich II manager wants his assistant at Ajax, Mitchell van der Gaag, to accompany him to England if he's offered the United job.

IMAGO / ANP

A report from The Times also corroborates the same info, stating that the former Go Ahead Eagles manager wants to bring his own backroom staff, including Mitchell van der Gaag.

The report also goes on to state another bit of information about the Eredivisie winning manager's possible backroom staff at Old Trafford.

According to the same report from The Times, ten Hag also wants to bring in a Dutch coach with him to the north-west of England, preferably someone who has connections with the club.

And three names have been mentioned who are said to be interested in the position, namely former players Robin van Persie, Jaap Stam and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

