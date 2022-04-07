Skip to main content
Erik Ten Hag Told He Will be Backed at Manchester United With Declan Rice and Harry Kane Being Dream Targets

Erik Ten Hag has reportedly been told that he will be backed as Manchester United manager this summer with Harry Kane and Declan Rice being outlined as dream targets.

United are set to rebuild their squad this summer with a number of players set to depart as well as an overhaul of signings that are being monitored. 

Ten Hag is set to be appointed as manager this summer and will have the full job of rebuilding the United squad which will cost a large price. 

However, it’s being reported that the club will be ready to back Ten Hag as the manager by providing finances required. 

Erik Ten Hag

The Dutchman has already outlined a couple of Ajax players that he would like to bring to United, they include Jurrien Timber and Antony. 

United’s recruitment team are said to be drawing up two dream targets that Ten Hag could sign this summer, those being Declan Rice and Harry Kane. 

The English duo are rated as two of the best in their positions in the Premier League as well as being highly rated at International level.

However, it could cost United up to £200million to sign both players.

Kane and Rice
