Erik Ten Hag Will Have To Sort Out The Future Of Eight Manchester United Loanees This Summer
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag will have to decide the continuity in the club of several loanees that are arriving this summer.
A great challenge is on the horizon for the Dutchman as the task doesn't only involve installing a new playstyle but also rebuilding the whole team with players that understand his needs.
As the season is about to end, Manchester United have 17 players on loans. Some of them are young footballers while others, such as Anthony Martial, are star players.
With the summer each time closer, a lot of changes will take place and complex decisions will be made regarding some players' futures.
Erik Ten Hag will have to carefully take a look at what the possibilities are for each one of the Red Devils loanees for the future.
List of Manchester United loanees:
- Anthony Martial
- Brandon Williams
- Donny Van De Beek
- Di'Shon Bernard
- Teden Mengi
- Ethan Laird
- James Garner
- Tahith Chong
- Matej Kovar
- Ethan Galbraith
- Nathan Bishop
- Reece Devine
- Dylan Levitt
- Amad
- Axel Tuanzebe
- Andreas Pereira
- Facundo Pellistri
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon