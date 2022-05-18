Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Erik Ten Hag Will Have To Sort Out The Future Of Eight Manchester United Loanees This Summer

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag will have to decide the continuity in the club of several loanees that are arriving this summer.

A great challenge is on the horizon for the Dutchman as the task doesn't only involve installing a new playstyle but also rebuilding the whole team with players that understand his needs.

Erik Ten Hag farewell from Ajax

As the season is about to end, Manchester United have 17 players on loans. Some of them are young footballers while others, such as Anthony Martial, are star players.

With the summer each time closer, a lot of changes will take place and complex decisions will be made regarding some players' futures.

Erik Ten Hag will have to carefully take a look at what the possibilities are for each one of the Red Devils loanees for the future.

List of Manchester United loanees:

  • Anthony Martial
  • Brandon Williams
  • Donny Van De Beek
  • Di'Shon Bernard
  • Teden Mengi
  • Ethan Laird
  • James Garner
  • Tahith Chong
  • Matej Kovar
  • Ethan Galbraith
  • Nathan Bishop
  • Reece Devine
  • Dylan Levitt
  • Amad
  • Axel Tuanzebe
  • Andreas Pereira
  • Facundo Pellistri 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik Ten Hag farewell from Ajax
News

Erik Ten Hag Will Have To Sort Out The Future Of Eight Manchester United Loanees This Summer

By Saul Escudero17 seconds ago
Sven Botman
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Joined The Race For Dutch Centre-Back Sven Botman From Ligue 1 Club

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong
News

Report: Barcelona Desperately Needing Liquidity As They Can't Pay Their Players - Manchester United Could Solve The Problem By Buying Frenkie De Jong

By Saul Escudero5 hours ago
Erik Ten Hag farewell from Ajax
News

Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Responded To Marco Van Basten On Advice About Signing Hakim Ziyech

By Saul Escudero8 hours ago
imago0045788685h
Media

Watch: Sir Alex Ferguson Builds Miniature Old Trafford Out Of Lego

By Alan Bince9 hours ago
Old Trafford
News

Match Report: Manchester United Communications XI Beat Press Media XI 7-1 At Old Trafford

By Alan Bince10 hours ago
dean
Transfers

Report: Newcastle United Is Still Interested In Signing Manchester United Goalkeeper Dean Henderson

By Saul Escudero12 hours ago
imago1008535529h
Media

Watch: Academy Star Charlie Savage Trains With Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alan Bince12 hours ago