Erik Ten Hag Will Leave Ajax This Summer Believe Ajax Hierarchy Amid Manchester United Links

The Ajax hierarchy believe that Manchester United managerial target, Erik Ten Hag will leave Ajax this summer.

United are currently evaluating their choices for the permanent managerial role at the club.

The two main targets are said to be Mauricio Pochettino and Ten Hag.

It has emerged that both managers could be set to leave their current clubs this summer with United ready and waiting.

According to Mike Verwejj, the Ajax hierarchy believe that the Dutchman will leave the club this summer.

Antony and Erik Ten Hag

The report says, "Ten Hag didn't have much say on Huntelaar's return to the club in the technical area, he was only informed of it, which could be a sign that he will be leaving".

Ten Hag is currently the fan favourite selection ahead of the decision that could be made as early as next month.

The Dutchman has impressed United fans with his vast development of Ajax over the last few seasons.

