Erik Ten Hag Would Allow Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave Manchester United In January

Erik Ten Hag is said to be open to allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Manchester United in January.

Cristiano Ronaldo is showing that his days at Manchester United are slowly but surely coming to an end. The Portuguese striker’s actions both on and off the pitch are pointing towards an inevitable exit.

Ronaldo had expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford in the summer, following the clubs failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League. No clubs expressed a true interest in signing the player in the previous transfer window.

Erik Ten Hag is clearly also losing his patience when it comes to the striker. The Dutchman has kept the striker out of the first team squad following his rejection to come on as a substitute against Tottenham in United’s 2-0 win recently.

Ten Hag would like Ronaldo to see out his contract at United but would also reportedly not be against allowing the striker to leave in January.

According to the report from The Athletic; “Ten Hag is adamant he wants Ronaldo as an option for the rest of the season, but first wants to hear what the Portuguese thinks about the situation and whether he can countenance not being a starter every week.”

“If Cristiano Ronaldo pushes to leave again, Erik ten Hag would allow him to explore the possibility of finding another club again.”

“In the summer, United wanted a fee for Ronaldo but now it is thought the club would allow a free transfer subject to Ronaldo’s contract being mutually terminated.”

