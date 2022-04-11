Skip to main content
Erik Ten Hag's Manchester United Decision 'Very Close'

Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag is very close to making a decision on his future amid strong links with a move to Manchester United, according to a report.

According to The Athletic, the Dutch boss is the preferred managerial candidate for the English club and talks are progressing between the two parties in order to find an agreement.

Ten Hag has been occupying the hot seat at Ajax since 2017, and has won several trophies during his stint in Amsterdam so far, including two league titles, and is on his way to a third.

His playing style at the Eredivisie outfit has attracted plaudits from other footballing personalities and media, especially for that dream run to the Champions League semi-final in the 2018/19 season.

ten hag 3

He has been touted to leave the club this summer, after staying 5 years as the Ajax boss, and as per the report, he is considering the options he has on the table.

Among them, there's also the option of signing a fresh deal at Ajax, but the 13 times Premier League winners, Manchester United, still remain his most likely destination beyond this season.

It's been further stated that the 52-year-old manager is 'close' to making a final decision, and should that decision be in favour of the English giants, contract discussions are expected to move forward faster.

If 'sufficient progress' is made or a breakthrough is reached in the talks in the coming days, announcements will possibly follow suit. But nothing of the sort is expected before the KNVB final on April 17 in which Ajax will take on arch-rivals PSV Eindhoven.

