Erik Ten Hag's Plans For Manchester United's Games Against Atletico Madrid And Rayo Vallecano Revealed

Erik Ten Hag's plans for Manchester United's two fixtures against Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano have been revealed, if a report is to be believed.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a successful pre-season so far and despite the draw with Aston Villa on Saturday putting a dampener on the end of the team's tour of Australia, things have still been positive overall.

With three wins out of four, United were impressive. They scored 13 goals across the quartet of games, while only conceding four. As well as that, some fantastic football was played and certain players such as Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford look to have regained some form after the disappointment of last season.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Two fixtures are remaining for the club before Erik Ten Hag's side play Brighton at Old Trafford on the 7th of August. These are against Atletico and Rayo Vallecano, both in the space of two days across next weekend.

The Athletic have reported the Dutch boss' plans for this unique fixture schedule while revealing that it was him that wanted to finish the pre-season this way to help more players get 90 minutes in their legs before the beginning of the season.

Allegedly, Ten Hag plans to field his strongest team in Oslo on Saturday, where United will face Diego Simeone's Atletico, and then he will use a side more full of fringe players as the team faces Vallecano at Old Trafford the day after.

