Eriksen After Signing For Manchester United: 'I Still Have Major Ambitions In The Game'

Christian Eriksen has revealed that he 'still has major ambitions in football and wants to achieve more' after signing on the dotted lines for Manchester United on Friday.

The former Tottenham player was a free agent after leaving Brentford at the end of his six-month spell in the London club, and has now signed for the 20-times English top flight champions to continue his career.

The player's return to football since the incident involving him and his collapse on the pitch during the euros has been a remarkable story. He impressed on his return to football with Premier League newcomers Brentford, and has now penned a deal at United.

After signing for the Old Trafford club, Eriksen said, "Manchester United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. I have had the privilege of playing at Old Trafford many times but to do it in the red shirt of United will be an amazing feeling."

eriksen denmark

During his playing days at Tottenham Hotspur, he was linked with a move to the 13-times Premier League champions on a number of occasions but any move didn't materialise as he went on to sign for Italian side Inter Milan on a free transfer in 2019 instead.

On the prospect of working with Erik ten Hag at his new club, the Danish playmaker said, "I have seen Erik’s work at Ajax and know the level of detail and preparation that he and his staff put into every day. It is clear that he is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him and learned more about his vision and the way he wants the team to play, I am even more excited for the future."

He further added, "I still have major ambitions in the game, there is a huge amount that I know I can achieve, and this is the perfect place to continue my journey."

Eriksen is no doubt an exciting signing for the Red Devils who will undoubtedly raise the quality of the squad at the Theatre of Dreams. 

eriksen denmark
