LASK: Profiling United’s Europa League RO16 opponents

Manchester United’s Europa League adventure returns this week when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. travel to Upper Austria, where Austrian Bundesliga leaders LASK await.

At what first glance appears to be a favourable tie, avoiding the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan, it could prove to be no straightforward task.

So, who are LASK?

Founded in 1908, most of LASK’s success winning trophies has come in the lower leagues of Austrian football. Die Schwarz-Weißen, or the Black-Whites, have lifted five Second Division titles, with the latest coming in 2017 as they achieved promotion to the top-flight.

LASK’s only major trophy in their history came in 1965 when they became the first club outside Vienna to lift the Austrian Cup.

United will be travelling to the 6,000-capacity Linzer Stadion as part of the tie, where the hosts have recorded huge 3-0 and 4-1 wins against Sporting Lisbon and PSV respectively already in this season’s Europa League.

How are they getting on domestically?

Since his summer arrival, manager Valerien Ismael has already turned the club into genuine title challengers.

Despite Red Bull Salzburg boasting one of Europe’s hottest young strikers in Erling Haaland for half the campaign, LASK currently lead the reigning Bundesliga champions by six points at the summit.

They’ve seen defeat just twice in domestic competition this season and are set to face Salzburg in the semi-finals of the Austrian Cup.

Their road to the Round of 16…

LASK’s European campaign started all the way back in August as they defeated FC Basel 5-2 in the third round of Champions League qualifying. United’s Round of 32 opponents, Club Brugge dumped them out in the play-off round though, 3-1 on aggregate.

Their Europa League group stage campaign rightfully made headlines though, finishing top of Group D with four wins, one draw and a loss.

That loss came at Sporting Lisbon, with the Reds’ glowing new no. 18 Bruno Fernandes scoring and providing an assist to guide the Portuguese giants to a 2-1 triumph.

LASK faced AZ Alkmaar – the runners-up behind United in Group L – in the Round of 32, drawing 1-1 away in the first leg and securing a 2-0 win at home.

Which threats do United need to be aware of?

Ismael has set his team up in a 3-4-3 formation in seven of LASK’s eight Europa League games this season and the spearhead of his attack, Marko Raguz, has been on fire. The 21-year-old striker has netted five goals in five starts in this term’s competition.

He’s shared the goalscoring burden with another young frontman, 22-year-old Brazilian Klaus, who is the club’s leading goalscorer this season with 13 goals in all competitions.

Luke Shaw or Brandon Williams could have the biggest task at hand to cut out the service LASK’s two main forwards will be receiving though.

28-year-old Reinhold Ranftl has provided a club-high three assists from the right side of the midfield in this season’s Europa League and is certainly another threat to look out for.