Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

LASK: Profiling United’s Europa League RO16 opponents

Alex Turk

Manchester United’s Europa League adventure returns this week when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. travel to Upper Austria, where Austrian Bundesliga leaders LASK await.

At what first glance appears to be a favourable tie, avoiding the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan, it could prove to be no straightforward task.

So, who are LASK?

Founded in 1908, most of LASK’s success winning trophies has come in the lower leagues of Austrian football. Die Schwarz-Weißen, or the Black-Whites, have lifted five Second Division titles, with the latest coming in 2017 as they achieved promotion to the top-flight. 

LASK’s only major trophy in their history came in 1965 when they became the first club outside Vienna to lift the Austrian Cup.

United will be travelling to the 6,000-capacity Linzer Stadion as part of the tie, where the hosts have recorded huge 3-0 and 4-1 wins against Sporting Lisbon and PSV respectively already in this season’s Europa League.

How are they getting on domestically?

Since his summer arrival, manager Valerien Ismael has already turned the club into genuine title challengers.

Despite Red Bull Salzburg boasting one of Europe’s hottest young strikers in Erling Haaland for half the campaign, LASK currently lead the reigning Bundesliga champions by six points at the summit.

They’ve seen defeat just twice in domestic competition this season and are set to face Salzburg in the semi-finals of the Austrian Cup.

Their road to the Round of 16…

LASK’s European campaign started all the way back in August as they defeated FC Basel 5-2 in the third round of Champions League qualifying. United’s Round of 32 opponents, Club Brugge dumped them out in the play-off round though, 3-1 on aggregate.

Their Europa League group stage campaign rightfully made headlines though, finishing top of Group D with four wins, one draw and a loss.

That loss came at Sporting Lisbon, with the Reds’ glowing new no. 18 Bruno Fernandes scoring and providing an assist to guide the Portuguese giants to a 2-1 triumph.

LASK faced AZ Alkmaar – the runners-up behind United in Group L – in the Round of 32, drawing 1-1 away in the first leg and securing a 2-0 win at home.

Which threats do United need to be aware of?

Ismael has set his team up in a 3-4-3 formation in seven of LASK’s eight Europa League games this season and the spearhead of his attack, Marko Raguz, has been on fire. The 21-year-old striker has netted five goals in five starts in this term’s competition.

He’s shared the goalscoring burden with another young frontman, 22-year-old Brazilian Klaus, who is the club’s leading goalscorer this season with 13 goals in all competitions.

Luke Shaw or Brandon Williams could have the biggest task at hand to cut out the service LASK’s two main forwards will be receiving though.

28-year-old Reinhold Ranftl has provided a club-high three assists from the right side of the midfield in this season’s Europa League and is certainly another threat to look out for.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Emre Can reveals why he snubbed United in January

Can has revealed why he opted to join Borussia Dortmund amid interest from United.

Alex Turk

Tahith Chong Signs New Deal

Patrick Ryan discusses the news that Tahith Chong has signed a new deal at Manchester United

Patrick Ryan

Player Profile: Aaron Wan-Bissaka v Manchester City

We delve into Wan-Bissaka's sublime display in Sunday's Manchester derby triumph.

Alex Turk

Manchester United v Manchester City Review: Three's the magic number for Solskjaer

We've revisited United's incredible 2-0 win in Sunday's Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

Alex Turk

Manchester United v Manchester City Team News

Team news ahead of a crucial Manchester derby in the race for top four in the Premier League.

Alex Turk

Manchester United v Manchester City Preview: Rare league double up for grabs

Alex Turk previews a huge Manchester derby taking place at Old Trafford later today.

Alex Turk

United to hand Matic fresh contract

A look at the breaking reports confirming Matic is set to extend his Old Trafford stay.

Alex Turk

Player Profile: Juan Mata vs Derby

A closer look at Juan Mata's impressive game by numbers in the FA Cup Fifth Round against Derby County.

Alex Turk

Derby County v Manchester United Review: Ighalo sends United into last eight

A review of Manchester United's comprehensive 3-0 victory against Derby County at Pride Park on Thursday night.

Ciaran Taylor

Derby County v Manchester United Team News

Patrick Ryan analyses the Manchester United starting XI for their FA Cup Fifth round tie against Derby County

Patrick Ryan

by

ScottKennedy