Manchester United players dominate Europa League awards after long campaign

Alex Turk

Three Manchester United players will be awarded for their Europa League campaigns after topping the rankings in terms of goals, assists and clean sheets.

United scored the most goals (25) and conceded the least (4) in this season's competition, and were favourites to lift the trophy for a second time.

However, eventual winners Sevilla dumped the Reds out in the semi-finals, coming back from behind to snatch a 2-1 triumph on the way to their sixth success.

Although United missed out on the big one, individual performances can't go unnoticed and there's been a lot throughout this season's European adventure.

Bruno Fernandes has won the Golden Boot award, scoring five goals for Sporting Lisbon and three goals for United.

He pipped Inter Milan ace Romelu Lukaku (7) and was directly involved in more goals than any other player in the competition (12).

Once again, Sergio Romero impressed on deputy duty and conceded just two goals in nine Europa League appearances.

With that, he kept seven clean sheets and has won the Golden Glove award, ahead of Sevilla's Bono (6).

Romero's future is up in the air ahead of Dean Henderson's prospective return, but it'd be a great way to end his stint at Old Trafford if he has played his final game.

Finally, Juan Mata has shared the Best Playmaker title with Arsenal's Bukayo Saka with five assists a-piece.

Mata was directly involved in seven goals in his 11 Europa League appearances this season (2G 5A), compared to just three in 26 appearances in other competitions (1G 2A).

Hopefully, it was United's last Europa League campaign for a while and the players can produce similar numbers in next term's Champions League.

