Evra opens up about extreme abuse after Suarez row

Alex Turk

Patrice Evra has revealed the shocking extent of the abuse he received following his racism row with Luis Suarez in 2011.

The former Liverpool striker was found guilty of misconduct after using racist language towards Evra in the 1-1 draw at Anfield and handed an eight-match ban by the Football Association.

The following February at Old Trafford before United's 2-1 victory over Liverpool, Suarez refused a handshake from the Frenchman to strain the saga further.

Suarez's club moved quickly to publicly support him during his ban and it was bizarrely the United star who faced a barrage of abuse, including death threats from jailed Liverpool fans.

Speaking on the official UTD Podcast, Evra spoke about the abuse he received in the aftermath of the major incident and it doesn't make good reading:

"Manchester United received so many threatening letters about me. People said: 'We're in jail, we're Liverpool fans. When we get out, we're going to kill you and your family'. For two months, I had security everywhere I went. They were sleeping in front of my house. Everywhere I went, the security followed me. It was a tough time, but I wasn't scared. My family were scared: my wife and brother, but I wasn't. I couldn't understand why people hated me so much. They didn't know the truth."

It's hard not to be in awe of Evra's positive outlook on life and he later confirmed he's forgiven the Uruguay international, which many people would not have done.

I'd love to see him return to United in some aspect in the future and it's great that he's staying connected to the club.

If you've got time, make sure you catch the podcast when you get chance. It's a great watch.

In current affairs, Stretford Paddock discussed the possibility of United giving up in their search for a Director of Football in the latest Howson's Brew:

