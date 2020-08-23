SI.com
Patrice Evra opens up about Ed Woodward 'betrayal' ahead of Manchester United exit

Alex Turk

Patrice Evra has revealed he was left feeling betrayed by Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward ahead of his departure.

The former United left-back spelt the end of his eight years at the club in 2014, joining Serie A champions Juventus for just £1.5million.

Evra's ex-wife was pushing to leave Manchester, which prompted him to agree on a move to Italy before Woodward decided to trigger a contract extension at Old Trafford.

In a fantastic interview with Donald McRae for the Guardian, Evra opened up about how the late bid by Woodward to make him stay left a feeling of betrayal:

“I felt betrayed by Ed. I called Juventus to tell them I am coming. Ed then said: ‘We offer you a two-year contract, more money, the captaincy, a testimonial.’ Too late [to renege on his agreement with Juventus]. [In June 2015] my ex-wife said: ‘See? Manchester are nearly in the Championship and you’re in [the Champions League final].’ I love Juventus but I said: ‘Even if they’re in the Championship, I prefer to be at United. Nothing can replace my love for them.’”

Woodward has never particularly be seen in a positive light by fans after taking over from David Gill in 2013, but there's heaps of tension at the moment.

That's due to United's slow-moving summer transfer window, in which the only player the club have been seriously linked to is Jadon Sancho.

It's an important period in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's rebuild, where he needs to be supported in order to improve on a 2019/20 campaign to be positive about.

He's guided the Reds back into the Champions League, but clearly doesn't trust many players outside of his preferred XI and seriously needs financial backing.

That doesn't seem to be coming yet though, but you'd hope there is action over the remaining five weeks of the window.

Be sure to watch the latest Transfer Review on Stretford Paddock, where Stephen Howson goes through and rates United's recent links...

