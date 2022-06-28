Skip to main content
Ex Chelsea Star Explains Why Chelsea Should Go All In For Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Chelsea star Glen Johnson has explained why he thinks The Blues should try and sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

After a disappointing season ending in failure to qualify for the Champions League, some believe that he could be considering leaving the club this summer.

Johnson spoke to Ggrecon “If he goes to Chelsea then he’d burn his bridges at Manchester United. From Chelsea’s perspective, he’s a massive brand and he may be expensive, but you’d probably make that money back in two weeks through shirt sales."

The superstar brings a lot with him when he comes to a football club - apart from just his performances.

Ronaldo

"He may cost a fortune but the club would probably make more by just having him. Signing Ronaldo is like signing a commercial deal."

He finished: "I don’t think Ronaldo can change Chelsea’s fortunes as a player now, but I think having him in the dressing room would. On the pitch now, he’s not the Ronaldo we all want to see, but him being in the dressing room will get another 5% out of everyone around him.” 

The 37 year old has one year left on his contract with The Red Devils, with an option to extend the deal for a further year.

