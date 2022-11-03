Skip to main content
Ex Manchester United Defender Gerard Pique Announces Retirement

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Ex Manchester United defender Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from football.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has today announced his retirement from football. He will go down as one of the best defenders to ever play football.

Pique will go down as one of Barca's best center backs of all time as he was part of some of the best Barca teams in history. The 35 year old won 30 major trophies with the Spanish side including 8 La Liga's and 3 UEFA Champions League's.

The defender also played for Manchester United and joined in 2004 for a fee of £5million and he won 1 UEFA Champions League, 1 Premier League Title, 1 League Cup and 1 Community Sheild.

Pique then left United in the summer of 2008 to rejoin his boyhood club Barcelona for £5million which turned out to be a massive bargain for Barca. The 35 year old had an amazing career with both clubs.

Fabrizo Romano has said; "Following Gerard Piqué’s decision, his contract will be terminated nezt week with immediate effect. He will give up the remainder of his contract until June".

The Spanish defender spent many years at Barca from the youth academy to the first team and he said today; “Sooner or later, I'll be back here at Barça”, he added about his future.

