Ex Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Completes His Move To Juventus, Says Fabrizio Romano

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has completed his move to Juventus, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman's contract with the Red Devils is due to expire at the end of the month, making him a free agent after a controversial second spell with his boyhood club.

The Italian club were said to have sold Pogba to United in 2016 for a fee of 100million Euros, and are now getting him back free of charge.

According to renowned transfer journalist Romano, he has now completed the move and will officially sign for 'The Old Lady' at the beginning of next month.

The World Cup winner will arrive in Italy in two months, according to his report.

Pogba made 233 appearances for United in all competitions, scoring 39 and assisting a further 51 goals. 

Authors Verdict

Pogba did not live up to expectations during his time in Manchester, and although he scored some big goals - namely one that helped the club win the Europa League in 2017 - he did not perform well enough on a consistent basis.

Coupled with the off the pitch issues such as issues with his agent, things he has said in interviews and his new 'Pogmentary', it seems to make sense that a move away is best for all parties.

News

By Rhys James
